Curacao retains the last ticket to the semifinal of the Caribbean Series

MIAMi .- In a game that was about life or death, Curacao (Suns) gave the final blow to Puerto Rico (Puerto Rico) after beating them 1-0 to secure a place in the semifinal of the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series.

With this victory, the invited team – for the second year in the tournament – joins the already qualified Panama, Dominican Republic and Venezuela to seek two tickets to the final to be played on Friday at LoanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins.

Curacao needed a sacrifice fly from Juremi Profar for the only run of the game to reach the plate.

The pitching of the Curacao team limited the Puerto Rican slugger, which has already gone 6 years without winning the title after the two-time championship of the Criollos de Caguas – current monarchs of the island – since the 2017 and 2018 editions.

“We trust in ourselves, we don’t think about the other teams. We prepare to win, without having pressure,” said manager Hainley Statia. “The rival doesn’t matter, we’re going to play our game.”

We want to keep coming, we have the players to play ball

Curacao, a group mined with players with Major League experience, has its best performance so far in the Caribbean Series. Last year in Caracas they left a 2-6 record.

“The results were not there. The last games were not for us. Today we could not hit, we hit the ball hard but it did not fall,” said Puerto Rican leader Yadier Molina. “Not entering the semifinals is something that weighs, the goal is always to win the tournament, but I am always happy to represent Puerto Rico.”

Tonight the semi-final matches will be known.