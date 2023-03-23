Curiosities of the womb, the most astute and observant bird

It is famous although small in size. He uterus It does not have flashy colors but its stylized appearance, its elegant demeanor and its cunning position it as one of the most recognized of the continent’s fauna.

He uterus It is a bird native to South America, especially in Uruguay and Argentina. Such is the importance it has in the neighboring country that represents or symbolizes the Uruguayan National Rugby Team.

His name is mentioned in the “Martín Fierro”.

One of the main curiosities of the uterus the thing is, to rest, it rests only on one of its legs and the other keeps it attached to the body. It also usually stands with its legs back and its body bent.

It’s a hack very territorial and with its particular song alert in case of danger. He is extremely protective of his nest and chicks and shouts to attract attention and mislead potential predators.

It has a social behavior similar to people.

He is very cunning since he knows how to deceive his enemies. He usually walks in a trio and signals with the sound of him from one place when he is actually in another. It is a mistaken strategy to protect the nest.

They manage to put together a great montage when they want to take care of their own. What it does is that one stays to take care of the nest, the other begins to fly and sing at a distance and pretends to be injured. While another flies in the opposite direction to reach the predator and scare it away.

Darwin considered it a very intelligent bird.

hatchlings that grow fast

Another of the striking data of the uterus is that their young are born already feathered, something unusual in other species. This allows them to have an advanced development since they manage to become independent as soon as they hatch.

The chicks quickly leave the nest.

One of the habits they adopt from a young age to protect themselves is that they tend to crouch down and remain motionless until the danger passes. Charles Darwin mentioned it in his work as a very useful species for travelers because it announces the proximity of danger.