Current debt of justice for Sierra Tarahumara: Jesuits

Chihuahua.- After confirming the murder of José Noriel Portillo, “El Chueco”, murderer of the Jesuit priests Javier Campos and Joaquín Mora in Urique, Chihuahua, the Society of Jesus warned that the debt of justice for the Sierra Tarahumara and the thousands of victims in the country, it is still valid.

“We reiterate that these events do not represent the justice so longed for by the Society of Jesus. We Jesuits are not moved by the spirit of revenge, but of due justice,” Provincial Father Luis Gerardo Moro said in a message.

“With sadness we note that the debt of justice is still valid for the Sierra Tarahumara and for so many corners of the country,” he added.

On March 18, the bullet-ridden body of “El Chueco” was found on a dirt road in the Municipality of Choix, Sinaloa, and pending confirmation of the identity of the body, the Company warned that it could in no way be considered a triumph of justice nor as a solution to the problem of violence the death of the criminal.

“This outcome, if confirmed, is not what we expected nor is it what we are working for,” he said.

For its part, the Diocese of the Sierra Tarahumara pointed out that death does not stop violence in the mountainous area of ​​Chihuahua.

“Unfortunately, the pain for so many victims of violence and the difficult and worrying situation that we are experiencing, where not only in the Sierra, but throughout the country, we continue to be concerned about impunity and the lack of the rule of law, does not stop. , throughout our society,” the religious body said.

The discovery occurred nine months after the crime against the Jesuit priests who defended the tourist guide Pedro Palma, who also died at the hands of “El Chueco” along with a young man identified as Paul Berrelleza, on June 20, 2022.

“During the coming months we will be inviting to build memory and promoting the construction of peace with truth and justice. In no way will we get used to dehumanizing violence,” the parish priest concluded.

“El Chueco”, as a lieutenant of a criminal group at the service of “Los Salazar”, a cell associated with the Sinaloa Cartel that has been operating since the 1990s, had devastated the heart of the Sierra Tarahumara.

Among his crimes, he was identified as the alleged murderer of the American professor Patrick Braxton-Andrew, the kidnapping and murder of the activist Cruz Soto Caraveo, a member of the Collective of Forcibly Displaced Families of the Sierra Tarahumara.

