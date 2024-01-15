Current tennis figure faces trial in sexual assault case

BERLIN.- The Olympic champion of tennis, Alexander Zverev will be tried for an alleged assault at the end of May in Berlin, but he will not have to appear in person in court, the German news agency dpa reported on Monday.

Zverev, 26 years old and who this week is competing in the Australian Open, He was accused of assaulting a woman during an argument in Berlin in May 2020. Zverev denied the accusation.

In October, a court in Berlin issued a sanction order against Zverev, including a requirement that the player pay fines in the amount of $475,000 (450,000 euros). The athlete challenged the sanction order and the case went to trial. Sanction orders are used in Germany as measures to resolve some criminal cases without having to go to trial, if the suspect does not challenge the order.

Alexander Zverev (1).jpg The German Alexander Zverev returns against the Italian Jannik Sinner in the round of 16 of the US Open, on Monday, September 4, 2023, in New York. AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The dpa agency reported that Zverev’s trial will begin on May 31that is, during the next French Open. However, dpa added that a court source stated that the player will not have to attend in person and may be represented by a lawyer.

In January, an investigation by the men’s tennis circuit found “insufficient evidence” to substantiate allegations of domestic abuse by Zverev.

Recent success for Zverev:

Zverev reached the final of the US Open In 2020, she won the Olympic gold medal in singles at the Tokyo Olympics carried out in 2021 and is currently sixth in the ranking. He will face his compatriot Dominik Koepfer in the first round of Australian Open on Tuesday.

The German is recognized as part of the new breed of current men’s tennis that plans to pave the way to keep the sport at the top, after the retirement of pieces such as Roger Federer and a Rafael Nadal which is in the last stages of its career.

Source: With information from AP