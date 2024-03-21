Curry achieves a new personal record with his three-pointers

Stephen Curry reached 300 triples for fifth season, an NBA record and finished with 14 points and four three-pointers to be one of seven Golden State players to score at least 10 points in the United States’ victory. Warriors 137-116 on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Thanks to his four three-pointers in seven attempts (4/7) against Memphis, there are now 301 hits from outside the paint for the Warriors’ 30th, achieved in 743 attempts for a great 40.5%.

In this way, Curry equals what he previously achieved four times. In the season 2016-17 signed a 324/789, in the 2020-21 a 337/801, in the 2018-19 a 354/810 and in the 2015-16 an insane 402/886, the only time a player has reached 400 triples in a season and with an impressive 45.4%.

Jonathan Kuminga had 26 points, Andrew Wiggins added 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Klay Thompson scored 23 off the bench. Chris Paul had a season-high 14 assists in the team’s 30th game with at least 30 assists. The team finished with a season-high 43.

GG Jackson II scored 35 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. contributed 28 for Memphis, which lost in overtime 121-111 to Sacramento on Monday and has lost four in a row and six in seven games. Santi Aldama had 15 of his 27 goals in the second period and arrived with 21 at halftime.

With his second three-pointer with 2:30 left, Memphis closed within 58-56. A pair of Jackson Jr. free throws tied the game with 2:07 left in the half, but Golden State responded with 10 straight points to go into halftime ahead 68-58.

Source: With information from AP