Custom design: Silvina Escudero showed how her bathroom turned out after a major remodel

At the moment, Silvina Escudero lives in a beautiful house that is located in the north of Buenos Aires. More precisely, the dancer lives with her husband in a private neighborhood of Tigre.

Nevertheless, the former figure of América TV He also shares said property with his three dogs, Mulata, Titán and Branca, who almost always appear in the photos he publishes through social networks.

“My house is pet friendly. If you come here, yes or yes you have to like animals,” he said. Silvina Escudero during an interview with Hola magazine.

Silvina Escudero, former figure of América TV.

Added to that, Squire He highlighted that, when he moved, he made some arrangements to the house so that his pets could go out into the garden whenever they wanted

“They have a door to go in and out, so I have to sweep triple, but I want them to be happy,” he said. silvina. In addition, the professional highlighted how much her dogs matter to her: “I can’t imagine life without them. I would tell you that it is even uncomfortable for me when I go to someone’s house and there are no animals. I don’t know who to pet!”

Now, after having married Federico months ago, silvina he started remodeling certain places on his property and, meanwhile, fixed up the bathrooms.

Silvina Escudero in her home.

According to the information you have given the dancer On Instagram, Their house has three bathrooms, but so far they’ve only completed modifications to one of them. Through a video, he showed the result.

Remodeling in Silvina Escudero’s house

As can be seen in the clip attached by Minuto Neuquén, the bathroom in the house of Silvina Escudero It is modern, with luxurious white ceramic tiles and transparent internal doors.

According to the media, silvina has a preference for the minimalist but authentic. For this reason, the place in question stands out with neutral and elegant colors, such as beige and white.

As if that were not enough, recently Squire he had two beautiful and large mirrors made that fit perfectly with the type of lighting in the bathroom.

Also, it should be noted that such accessories are turned on and off with a loud voice command that each one has installed. This way, silvina showed what their tastes and preferences are when it comes to decorating or remodeling their home.