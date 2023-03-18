Customs prevented the smuggling of 121 tons of garlic

The General Directorate of Customs halted exports for a total of 121,000 kilograms of garlicin operations on routes to Brazil and Chile, whose value is around u$s100.000.

The organization led by Guillermo Michel warned that the suppliers did not have production capacities consistent with the volumes of garlic they intended to export.

Attentive to the traceability of the merchandise, Customs required them to submit the proper documentation to justify its legal possession of it and given that they weren’t able to do itresolved the interdiction of the cargo that was in primary customs zones, specifically, in fiscal warehouses in the province of Mendoza and in the Paso de la Barca Reservation in Misiones.

In this way, the Customs criminally denounced both the operators and the trade assistants outside of the maneuvers. Likewise, “it is considered probable that the final intention of the same was also not to liquidate the currencies of exports,” they considered from Michel’s portfolio.

The maneuvers are adjusted to a risk profile that Customs has been preparing, jointly with the DGI, in relation to garlic exports. In relation to this, in Customs they explained that “it consists of operators who acquire the merchandise in cash, in large quantities, in the informal market; They export it through suppliers without a capacity commensurate with that volume and then, with the merchandise already placed abroad, they evade the due currency settlement in Argentina.”

In fact, in a very recent case, the Customs denounced a Brazilian operator who presented credit notes of dubious legitimacy to justify the lack of foreign currency income in an export of US$156,000 to their country of origin. It did not have a single employee in a dependency relationship. The agency is investigating, in conjunction with the Argentine Embassy in Brazil, in the hands of Daniel Scioli, the network of people who, from that country, may have collaborated with their fellow citizen, the executor of the maneuver in our country.

Likewise, in cases that the General Directorate of Customs announced a few months ago, it stated that other exporters were appealing to the creation of shell companies to place garlic in Brazilcounting on the fact that, after not liquidating the dollars received, they would be inhibited by the General Directorate of Customs.

Finally, as in the failed exports to Brazil, the Customs stopped an operation of 24,000 kg of garlic with the trans-Andean country as destination, since the supplier could not justify the possession of the merchandise. Nor did it prove a production capacity according to the volume of the sale, of 2,400 boxes of 10 kg each.

The agency led by Guillermo Michel resolved the interdiction of the cargo, which was on top of an Argentine patent truck in the General Multimodal warehouse, Mendoza province, said agency specified.