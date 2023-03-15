Cuts, hugs and protests: schools are mobilized due to the heat and the lack of works

This Wednesday in La Plata will be plagued by protests, cuts and demonstrations by the educational community in different establishments, claiming for the lack of works and basic conditions for the normal development of classes.

The absence of ventilation to face The heat wave, the lack of energy and water, are the most recurring problems that affect some schoolstwo weeks after the school year began and after broken promises.

One of the demonstrations is carried out by fathers and mothers of the students of the Supply School No. 38 -located at calle 519 and 208-, who assure that “they are furious” and this Wednesday they will be present at the institution “Because a year ago the authorities of the School Council, Morzone, and the deputy Frangul promised repairs and repairs and did not comply!!!”.

On the other hand, in the María Reina School, 44th street between 126 and 127 -Berisso- lhe situation was very particular because the problems worsened. There a group of parents started actions on their own and decided to buy drums with drinking water so that their children could study.

At the same time, there will be a cut and protest by students of the Normal school No. 3, located at 8 and 58, while at School No. 8, diagonal 74 and 57, they will hold a solidarity hug for the building conditions. To these will be added the Student Center of the Albert Thomas College -together with parents and teachers-, who during noon will block the street at the school door, claiming for the study conditions and the lack of fans.

These are some of the points where protests will take place, in our city and the region, evidencing a situation that worries and comes from a long time ago without finding a solution on the part of those responsible.