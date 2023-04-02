Cyberpunk 2077: First details on the DLC “Phantom Liberty”, lots of new information in June

Wake up, samurai: The first and probably only DLC for the controversial action RPG Cyberpunk 2077 has received some new information from CD Projekt Red. In addition, the developers from Poland promise a truckload of new information about the expansion for June, in which, among other things, big Hollywood stars like Idris Elba or Sasha Gray will play. You can find out everything we know so far, when we expect a release and what we can expect from the DLC here!

Biggest DLC in company history

First off, it’s interesting that the upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion is arguably the biggest budget expansion CD Projekt Red has ever produced. This emerges from an investor request, in which the statement was made that the DLC was the largest budget in the company’s history.





CD Projekt Red has already delivered well with the two highly acclaimed expansions “Hearts of Stone” and “Blood and Wine” for The Witcher 3, so the expectations are certainly not exactly low. The same investor request also shows that they are satisfied with the current status of the expansion. Marek Bugdol, one of those responsible at CDPR, says: “We hope the new adventures and characters will attract those who are already familiar with Cyberpunk and also encourage many new players to play Night City.”.

New information about Phantom Liberty in June

In a tweet, CD Projekt Red also announced new details about “Phantom Liberty” for June. “Exciting news Chooms: in June we will start sharing more information about the ‘Phantom Liberty’ expansion. Stay tuned!”.

According to the CDPR, the expansion will be a “spy thriller set in a whole new district of Night City.” Hollywood star Idris Elba (Fast and Furious, Luther) will also portray FIA agent Solomon Reed, and Sasha Gray will voice Ash, a radio DJ from the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 DLC release date

When the big expansion to Cyberpunk 2077 (buy now €74.88 ) It is not yet known when it will appear, but there will most likely be a release date in June. So far we only know that “Phantom Liberty” will eventually end of 2023 should appear. The base game is now more than two years old.

At release, Cyberpunk 2077 made headlines because the game was released in an unplayable state on last-gen consoles and was also sold on current-gen and PC with many bugs and glitches. Back then, the PS4 version even had to be removed from the stores. Over the past two years, the game has been steadily improved and is definitely in better shape now than it was when it was released.

Nevertheless, the many bug fixes may have cost the team at CD Projekt Red a lot of time, which is why the DLC is coming quite late. The two DLCs for The Witcher 3 came out almost half a year and a year after the release of the main game.

CDPR also has several large projects working behind the scenes. One of them is probably a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, another a new part of the “The Witcher” series. A remake of the first witcher adventure should also appear at some point. But how do you see it: Are you looking forward to the expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 or did you already ignore the game when it was released? Feel free to write that in the comments!