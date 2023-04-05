Cyberpunk 2077 has now received its ray tracing update

In what can best be described as a commercial, Nvidia shows off an update to Cyberpunk 2077 with a full ray tracing mode. Here it is no longer just a matter of a few fixed number of light sources, but here there is an unlimited number of them and together they create a more realistic overall picture. In short, anything that casts light does, and anything that reflects light does, too.

Of course, this is graphics heavy as it suggests, so the DLSS 3 technology (which you can read more about here) comes in handy. The update will be released for Cyberpunk 2077 on April 11th and you can check out the video here.

“This demo showcases path tracing, also known as full ray tracing, an advanced, GPU-intensive form of ray tracing that accurately simulates light throughout the entire scene. Previous techniques separately addressed ray-traced shadows, reflections, and global illumination for a small number of light sources. Full ray tracing models all properties of light from an unlimited number of emissive sources, delivering physically correct shadows, reflections, and global illumination on all objects. This is captured on a GeForce RTX 4090 at 4K with OLSS 3 enabled.”