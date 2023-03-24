Cyberpunk 2077: That’s why CDPR had to make Keanu Reeves a “proper asshole”.

Bringing a star like Keanu Reeves into a video game can present some problems. Don’t you think? Well, CD Projekt Red was forced to make Johnny Silverhand, Keanu Reeve’s character in the game, extra “terrible” to start with, lest players constantly side with him in quest decisions due to the star’s fame and popularity.

Stars in games can influence player decisions

That’s how Pawl Sasko, formerly one of the lead designers behind Cyberpunk 2077, now describes it as Quest Designer for the upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion. In a talk at GDC (thanks, Eurogamer.net) he talked about CDPR having the same celebrity issue with Idris Elba too.

“When it comes to cyberpunk, we discovered this very interesting factor, which is star power. We had Keanu Reeves playing Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077 – and Idris Elba in Phantom Liberty – and so we had to take into account the fact that the players almost always fall for a star when we have a star.”

“That’s why when you first meet Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk, he’s a real asshole. We wanted to make sure we could walk that really wide arc, from being a horrible person to where you really like the guy and you really like him really understands.”



From the start, the team had to think about how to integrate a star into the game without making him the only focus, the most important figurehead. So the decision was made to first confront the player with the worst version of themselves, almost to scare them off, so they wouldn’t choose the option that was consistent with Silverhand every time they made a decision.