Cybersecurity: the Defants startup raises two million euros to continue growing

The Rennes startup Defants, specializing in the development of cybersecurity software, has raised two million euros to accelerate its commercial development and recruit new talent.

The year 2022 was marked by several large-scale cyberattacks that affected institutions, businesses and even individuals. Recently, the National Assembly was the victim of an attack of this type.

In this context, the French startup Defants, specializing in the development of cybersecurity software, raised two million euros on March 16, which should allow it to continue to grow commercially and recruit new employees. The startup offers companies a platform, SaaS Defants vSIRT, which allows them to be more efficient in the detection and prevention of cyberattack operating modes by accelerating the process of collecting and processing data.

“We help companies by saving them time. We have worked with two large groups who now spend several days on cyberattack scenarios. We helped them understand an attack that had already happened before and have compared if our response capacity was ultimately more interesting compared to the time spent”, explains François Khourbiga, CEO and co-founder of Defants, guest of Tech&Co on Thursday March 30.

An easy-to-access platform

“In both cases, we were in the order of a few hours of investigation compared to several days or even several weeks. We work very quickly through our platform”, underlines François Khourbiga for whom the second asset of Defants, which counts today less than five customers, is its ability to identify flaws that have not been detected by companies.

Moreover, despite the large amount of data to be processed, Defants vSIRT aims to be an easy-to-access tool. In fact, “we have developed a ‘no-code’ platform. This means that it is very intuitive and accessible to less expert profiles. Making this platform graphical makes it usable by slightly more junior profiles. “, maintains François Khourbiga.