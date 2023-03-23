Cycling popular with holidaymakers in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

Rostock

Whether long-distance routes, gravel roads or cycling in retro clothing – the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Tourist Association promotes cycling. At the same time, vacationers in the north-east already get on their bikes comparatively often.

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania attracts holidaymakers particularly often to go cycling. According to a representative study by the research association Holidays and Travel (FUR), one in three guests (34 percent) gets on their bikes during their stay in the coastal region. Nationwide, the proportion is almost 20 percent.

“Cycle tours are almost back to the pre-Corona level,” said Tobias Woitendorf, Managing Director of the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Tourism Association.

With nine long-distance cycle routes that lead through the country and 21 circular routes, the north-east offers a lot for cyclists. According to the current one, it is particularly popular Bike trip analysis of the General German Bicycle Club (ADFC) the Baltic Coast Cycle Route, which last year ranked third among the busiest routes nationwide.

Long-distance cycle route Berlin-Copenhagen through Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

This year, however, the tourism association also wants to focus more on the Berlin-Copenhagen long-distance cycle route. This runs 260 kilometers through Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and connects two metropolises that are very attractive, said Woitendorf. At the beginning of the season, the route was signposted throughout, and around 50 hostels for cyclists lined the way.

The tourism association also emphasized that the Mecklenburgische Seenplatte district now has the first designated “Gravelbike routes” in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. According to the information, the 16 tours on gravel roads extend over a total of 1000 kilometers.

Find Auflage des „Velo Classicos“

Various cycling events will also be taking place again this year in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Among other things, the state tourism association drew attention to the eighth edition of the “Velo Classicos”. In Rumpshagen in the Mecklenburg Lake District, cyclists in retro clothing will be at the start from September 8th to 10th.

The program included a total of four routes between 30 and 110 kilometers in length, which led past typical Mecklenburg villages, old manor houses and quiet lakes. Those who want to take it a little easier can opt for the approximately 50-kilometer-long gourmet tour or the approximately 30-kilometer-long so-called Happinez tour, it said.