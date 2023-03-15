Cyclone Freddy: more than 200 dead in Malawi and Mozambique

More casualties are feared, say rescuers, who have seen the record longest cyclone hit southern Africa twice in three weeks.

Tracing survivors of Cyclone Freddy in Malawi and Mozambique looks increasingly uncertain on Wednesday, after floods and landslides killed more than 200 people, ravaging towns and villages.

Freddy followed a looping path rarely charted by meteorologists, making landfall for the second time over the weekend in Mozambique, before heading into southern neighboring Malawi early on Monday.

Authorities in Mozambique reported 20 dead and 24 injured. But Malawi has so far paid the heaviest price for the return of the tropical cyclone, now counting at least “190 dead, 584 injured and 37 missing”, according to a statement from the National Disaster Management Office.

President Lazarus Chakwera, who returned from Qatar on Tuesday, praised the efforts of the volunteers: “We have arrived in a devastated nation,” he lamented in a statement.

Fear of a jump in cholera cases

A state of disaster has been declared in the region of Blantyre, the economic capital and epicenter of the bad weather.

Nearly 20,000 Malawians lost their homes as the cyclone returned to the Blantyre region.

The hospital in the region is “overwhelmed by the influx of wounded”, warned in a press release Doctors Without Borders, present on the spot. “Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital alone received 220 people, including 42 adults and 43 children who were declared dead on arrival.”

The NGO fears in particular a jump in cholera cases in the country in lack of vaccines, which is already fighting against the epidemic of this most deadly infectious disease it has known. Nearly 59,000 people have been affected in the country and nearly 20,000 displaced, urgently housed in schools or churches.