Cyclones 2023: Fiona and Ian removed from the list of names

The names of the destroyers Hurricanes Fiona and Ianformed in 2022 in the Atlantic, were withdrawn from the official rotating list prepared by the Organization World Meteorology (WMO).

The committee in charge of the rotating lists of tropical cyclone names stressed that both meteorological phenomena left death and destruction in their wake in Central America, the Caribbean, the United States and Canada.

Through its website, it also announced the substitute names, these are:

Idris (by Ian)

Farrah (instead of Fiona)

However, the body clarifies that will be used until 2028when, according to the established order, it is appropriate to use the same list of names from the 2022 season again.

What names will be used for the next 2023 cyclone season?

96 names have been removed from the hurricane list since 1953



As we have mentioned in other informative notes of The Truth News, according to the WMO, in all, 96 names have been removed from the Atlantic Basin hurricane list since 1953, when storms began to be named under the current system.

Regarding the 2023 hurricane season, which officially begins on May 15 in the Pacific Ocean, and on June 1 in the Atlantic and Caribbean Sea, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has already established the names that the cyclones will bear. tropical this year.

Hurricane and cyclone names for the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea in 2023

katia

read

Margot

Nigel

ophelia

Philippe

Fight

be

tammy

Vince

Whitney

arlene

Bret

cindy

Don

Emily

Franklin

Gert

Harold

idalia

José

Extra names list

Adriana

brayleen

Charity

Deshawn

emery

foster

gem

Heath

Island

Jacobus

Kenzie

Pike

makayla

Nolan

orlanda

people

Ronin

sophie

tayshaun

vivian

Will

Names for hurricanes in the Pacific Ocean in 2023

Adrian

beatrice

Calvin

Dora

Eugene

fernanda

Greg

hilary

irwin

Jova

Kenneth

Lidia

Max

Rule

otis

Pillar

ramon

selma

Todd

Veronica

Wiley

xina

york

Zelda

extra names

aidan

Bruna

carmel

Daniella

Esteban

Flower

Gerardo

Hedda

Izzy

jacinta

kenito

Moon

mariana

Nancy

Ovid

pia

King

Skylar

