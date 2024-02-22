Czanne mural discovered in the artist’s family home

The property, purchased by the father of artist Louis-Auguste Cezanne, in 1859, is being transformed to carry out a program that commemorates the trajectory and its connection with Aix-en-Provence.

Mural details

The mural is the tenth discovered on the walls of the house and could be found under the layers of wallpaper and plaster of the home. The mural features floating banners, masts, a sky stretching across the top of the wall, and architectural elements along the sides.

According to the cited media, the work could be called Entre du port (Entrance to the port) and was influenced by other French painters such as Claude-Joseph Vernet or Claude Lorrain. This creation is the only one preserved in Aix-en-Provence. “With this unexpected discovery Aix-en-Provence will write the story of its affiliation with Cezanne,” wrote the mayor of Aix, Sophie Joissains, on Facebook when she announced the discovery.

The previous nine murals were painted between 1859 and 1869 and have been transferred to canvas following the sale of the house to the Granel-Corsy family in 1899 and placed in museums around the world, including the Petit Palais and the Musée d’Orsay, both in Paris, the Chrysler Museum of Art (United States) and the Nakata Museum (Japan).

These murals were also included in the catalog of Cezanne’s works by John Rewald (1996). The new mural will be added to the modified online version of the catalog, according to The Art Newspaper.

FUENTE: Europa Press