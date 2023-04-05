D: Alleged “Reich citizen” is silent in the process

In the trial against an alleged “Reich citizen” after an attack on police officers, the accused initially wanted to remain silent on the allegations before the court in Stuttgart.

Your client will comment on his curriculum vitae, but not on the day of the shots about a year ago at the officials in Boxberg, Baden, his defense attorney said today before the Higher Regional Court. He had already done that to the expert, that was enough for the time being.

Shot with an automatic rifle

The 55-year-old is said to have shot dozens of police officers with an automatic rifle in Boxberg in April last year, injuring at least one of them. The officers wanted to search his home to confiscate a pistol.

The German federal prosecutor accuses the German of attempted murder, among other things. In his house, investigators also found a walk-in weapons store with rifles and submachine guns, more than 5,100 rounds of ammunition and accessories. Negotiations take place over at least 27 days in the strictly secured OLG trial building in Stammheim.

“Reichsbürger” and “Selbstverwalter” do not recognize the Federal Republic of Germany as a state. The German federal prosecutor’s office also attributes the man accused in Stuttgart to this scene.