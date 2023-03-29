D: Collective bargaining in the public sector failed

The third collective bargaining round for around 2.4 million federal and local employees failed. The employers “again did not submit a really improved offer,” said the civil servants’ association in Potsdam. “Now there is arbitration or a ballot and a full strike in the room,” said Ulrich Silberbach, head of the civil service association. “We will now convene the arbitration,” said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD).

The civil servants’ association emphasized: “We must prevent real wage losses and need sustainable inflation compensation.” However, employers are not willing to do so. “The negotiations have failed.” With regard to possible strikes, Silberbach explained: “We have shown in the last few weeks that we are ready to fight if necessary.”

The federal government and local authorities, as well as the Verdi services union and the civil servants’ association, had been trying to find a compromise since Monday in the third and last agreed collective bargaining round. The Verdi services union and the civil servants’ association are demanding 10.5 percent more wages over a period of twelve months, but at least 500 euros more per month.