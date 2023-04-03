‘D-day’: BTS member Suga’s debut solo album to be released on April 21

This new disc completes the trilogy produced by the artist under his nickname Agust D. A first single from this album is expected on April 7th.

First solo album for Suga. The K-pop superstar and former member of the South Korean group BTS announced on Sunday the release of his new album D-Day, for April 21.

This album complements the mixtapes August D (2016) et D-2 (2020) and thus conclude the trilogy of records made by the artist under his nickname Agust D. A first single from D-Day will be released on April 7.

“D-DAY marks the final chapter of a trilogy. The album delves into SUGA’s personal journey as Agust D, offering an intimate portrait of his life as an artist,” his label Big Hit Music announced.

Documentary on Disney+

To defend this new album, Suga revealed the first dates of his world tour. From April 26, the South Korean artist will perform in the United States, Indonesia, then Japan before leaving for Singapore and Seoul, South Korea, at the end of June.

Besides this musical project, Suga will also be the star of a documentary about his journey, Suga: Road to D-Day, airing on Disney+. Its release date has not yet been announced.

The first South Korean group to top the US and UK charts, multiple Grammy nominees and a global fan base, BTS have generated billions of dollars in revenue since their debut in 2013.

The South Korean septet announced last October their temporary separation, while Jin, the eldest of the phenomenon group, realizes his his compulsory military service in South Korea.