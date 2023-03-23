Dabbur suspended for three games

TSG Hoffenheim will have to do without Munas Dabbur for three Bundesliga games. The DFB announced the corresponding decision on Thursday and speaks of one “raw play against the opponent.” In the 3-1 home win against Hertha BSC last weekend, the attacker tackled Berlin striker Dodi Lukébakio with an excessively hard step in the calf from behind.

Dabbur’s dismissal is the fourth fastest in Bundesliga history. Just 94 seconds after being substituted on, the 30-year-old had to leave the field again. So he has to sit out the games against SV Werder Bremen, Schalke 04 and FC Bayern Munich.

