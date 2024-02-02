Dabiz Muoz, to those who criticize his restaurant in London: It was a success, period

Perhaps because of the fusion of their preparations, a kind of gastronomic alchemy who takes culinary experimentation to a stage little explored before his debut in the kitchen, perhaps because of his attitude, which pushes him to dream of the aforementioned innovations. One way or another, Dabiz Muoz It has been one of the faces of Spanish cuisine for years due to the peculiar characteristics of the dishes that make up its exquisite menus. And like every person who reaps successes, he also has criticism behind his ear for a long time.

Specifically, one of the main issues that his haters blame him for is the supposed failure of his restaurant. StreetXo in the British capital, which was forced to close back in 2020 after an investment of six million euros and in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic. Some people, not many, say we failed in London, he starts saying. And he addresses them.

It was in an interview for Cadena Ser in which he discussed the background of its premises in the cosmopolitan English city. It remained open for five years. And they weren’t perfect. Indeed, the chef recognizes that mistakes were made during the arduous five years it took to build and run the restaurant; But, he says, one can never speak of failure. London was a success. Spotditches the cook.

We did many things wrong along the way, one thing does not take away the other, for me London has in no way been a failurehe acknowledges, and then insists that It was a success because if the pandemic had not arrived, the restaurant would still be open.. The fate of the Muoz location was that of many other restaurants, which during confinement lowered the metal shutters never to open them again.

The opening of StreetXo in Dubi

In addition, the chef has made reference to the future projects that his brand has on the horizon, pointing directly to the already announced opening in the United Arab Emirates. StreetXo aims to be one of Dubi’s best options and is alreadyone of the options where when you look for an exciting place in Dubi you say: damn, well a site must be yours StreetXohe has stated.

However, he has activated the extractor in conversational terms to clearly show that he also considers the psychological factor of this new business path: Let’s try to redirect the expectation and say it’s going to be an incredible StreetXo, a super exciting place, but it doesn’t pretend to be the best restaurant in Dubi. Whether or not you end up being one is another thing. And if it happens there will always be doubt; Maybe it’s because of his cooking, maybe because of his attitude. Maybe a mix of both.