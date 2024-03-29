Daddy Yankee returns with Blood Donors, a plea to Jesus Christ in the middle of Good Friday

It has been four months since one of the most renowned urban artists in history, Daddy Yankee, announce yourself withdrawal of music to dedicate themselves to the worship of Jesus Christ. The author of hymns such as Gasoline, Wild Dogs, Emergency Call, Ella Me Levante or Lo que pas, pa gave his last concert and announced his approach to religion.

A story is over and a new story is going to begin, a new beginning. TAll the tools that I have in my possession, such as music, social networks, platforms, a microphone… Everything that Jesus gave me, now remains for the Kingdomhe announced in his farewell, implying that his professional and personal career was entering a new dimension.

No sooner said than done. The Puerto Rican has chosen a very transcendental date for the Christian faith, such as Good Friday, to release his latest song: Blood Donors. The verses of his latest project fulfill exactly his self-imposed purpose of using his talent to preach the word of the Lord.

The song, which maintains the Latin rhythms that he has used in each of his greatest hits, has lyrics of a marked religious nature. John’s voice was raised in the desert, mine in this last revival. Announcing Christ and the Gospel of him. Who is going to stop me? He who can catch the wind with his handssings.

Related news

The blood of Calvary, the Grace of the Father or the Pharisees are other Catholic aspects that also have a place in the song. FAmilia, I told you about it a few days ago. I always dreamed of making a musical release on the most important day in the history of humanity. Thank you God for granting me the opportunity to honor you in front of the world, he wrote on his Instagram account to promote his new work. A work that, in this case, undoubtedly has divine inspiration.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsAppwhere you will find all the sport in a single space: the current news of the day, the agenda with the latest news of the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, the opinion of the best AS brands, reports, videos, and some humor from time to time.