Dance as you can: complete list of the program with which TVE combats Telecinco

2024 has begun with a television fight that pits two very different giants equipped with identical boxing gloves. Yeah dancing with the stars It began its journey last January 13 on Telecinco, this coming February it will do so on TVE dance as you can. The format is based on the same base: that of testing the dancing skills of a handful of media personalities.; The war between networks will also be that of these celebrities against each other, in terms of competition, and against those on the other channel, in terms of audience.

In the case of the Spanish Television format, produced by RTVE in collaboration with Zeppelin, it will be presented by Anne Igartiburu and will have eight contestants. The professional rider lvaro Muoz Escassisinger Ana Guerrathe former footballer Jaime Astrainthe futurologist Master Joaobusinessman Nicols Vallejo-Ngerasinger Sabrina Salerno and the model Fabiola Martinez.

As the public entity has announced through a statement, the format show the most unknown face of these known ones celebritieswhich will be tested in all types of styles such as contemporary dance, hip-hop, house or jazz. The way in which they adapt to genres that are foreign to them and assume the motor and musical abilities of dance will determine who lifts the trophy and who, on the contrary, falls by the wayside.

Differences between both formats

The format is not an original project of the Fuencarral network, but rather it is a program model that saw the light of day for the first time in the United Kingdom under the name Strictly Come Dancing in 2004. The idea of ​​the BBC has gone around the world; and with it, the audience numbers. However, landing on both chains almost simultaneously First the Corporation announced it and then Mediaset went ahead has given rise to the interpretation of the circumstance as a competition between Telecinco and TVE.

The premiere of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ arrives SATURDAY NIGHT LEADER on @telecincoes with 13.3% and 1,226,000 It leads the TC (12.6%) and in almost all age targets 4.6M unique viewers pic.twitter.com/4YiWmc5abs — Mediaset Spain (@mediasetcom) January 14, 2024

Although the mechanics are similar, some basic differences between both programs can be pointed out. The first and most obvious: while dancing with the stars It has thirteen participants, dance as you can only have eight. As for the development of each broadcast, the same structure and different functioning.

In the TVE program, Each participant must choose a dance professional to be their dance partner for a week; They will learn from them and, when the day of broadcast comes, they will carry out the prepared choreography. A jury will evaluate the performance of the professional dancer and determine whether or not she continues in the reality.

As for Telecinco, the master choreographer will be the same from the beginning to the end for the celebrity in question and, each broadcast, the jury, in collaboration with the public, will make a ranking with the purpose of expelling the couple with the worst performance.

