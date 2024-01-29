Dangerous police chase captured on the Turnpike

Three men were arrested after carrying out a dramatic chase on the Florida Turnpike.

The incident occurred on the south highway, shortly before exit 53, where the Florida Highway Patrol She was forced to perform a precision maneuver to stop the vehicle that was going more than 100 miles per hour.

The video captured and shared on Instagram by Only in Dade shows moments of tension where the black vehicle, pursued by several police patrols, tries to evade capture.

Authorities were investigating Vincent Fernández, a 26-year-old man who is allegedly linked to drug trafficking. The arrest report indicates that the three involved were on their way to sell a kilogram of cocaine for 20 thousand dollars.

The highway Florida’s Turnpikeknown for being a 497-kilometer toll road that connects multiple counties, was the scene of this event that briefly interrupted the tranquility of the drivers present.

The dangerous police chase on the Turnpike occurred on January 24, around 5:00 pm. He left impressive images that looked like something from an action movie.