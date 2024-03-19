Dani Alves asks for his release: I believe in justice and I am not going to flee

The section 21 of the Barcelona Court celebrated this Tuesday a hearing in which they decide whether or not to release Dani Alves provisionally following the request made by the footballer’s defense, led by Ins Guardiola. A hearing that took place this Tuesday, and that began a little after nine in the morning and lasted until ten thirty, lasting just over an hour.

A hearing to which the lawyers of both parties, both Ins Guardiola and Ester García, and the Prosecutor have been summoned. For its part, Alves has not appeared at the Court, but has followed the events through videoconference from Brians 2 prison, in Sant Esteve Sesrovires (Barcelona).

Alves and his defense have asked for his freedom after being sentenced to four and a half years in prisonanother five years of supervised release, removal and incommunication with the victim for nine years and six months, and compensation of 150,000 euros, in addition to payment of the costs of the trial for the crime of sexual assault that he committed on December 30, 2022 in the bathroom in the booth at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona.

At this hearing, Alves himself had the turn to speak almost at the end of the session, ensuring that he would not escape: I believe in justice. I’m not going to run away. Furthermore, he has assured the court that plans to reach the end of this case, emphasizing again that he believes in justice.

For its part, Alves’s defense has argued that He should be free because it is a much lower sentence than the one requested by the accusations when he was sent to provisional prison in January 2023.also reaffirming that the player will not flee because he has roots in Barcelona.

From The Prosecutor’s Office has positioned itself once again against the release of Alves, hiding, like the private accusation, in the fact that the risk of flight persists. due to his economic capacity and the high sentence imposed on him.

