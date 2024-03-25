Dani Alves pays bail and will be released from prison in the next few hours

Dani Alves has paid the bail that the Barcelona Court has imposed on him to get out of prison. The Brazilian will leave the prison more than a year and two months after having entered when the court considers that the function of the provisional prison It cannot in any case be to advance the effects of a hypothetical sentence that could be imposed on the accused.

According to journalist Mayka Navarro in the program Let’s see on Telecinco, Alves’ release from the Brians 2 prison could occur in the next few hours: His lawyer Ins Guardiola has informed him by phone that they have already been able to raise that million euros that allows him to leave prison this Monday. (…) All precautionary measures will be communicated to you in person shortly. The player already has all his belongings collected.

They are departure, which has been delayed for several days due to not having deposited the money in the court clerk’s office, does not imply that the trial for the rape committed in the eyes of the same Barcelona Court – in the Sutton nightclub against a young woman – will stop. The parties’ appeals are already in the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia, which will have to issue a new verdict after the initial sentence of four and a half years against the former soccer player.

While the defense, exercised by Inés Guardiola, requests the acquittal of Alves; The Prosecutor’s Office demands an increase in the sentence to nine years. The Court does not consider that it is a proven fact that Mr. Alves would have deposited the amount of 150,000 euros into the Court’s account to be delivered to the victim regardless of the final result of the procedure.they allege.

Dani Alves had been in provisional prison for fourteen months, a condition that could not be extended beyond another thirteen months. The reason is that this situation can only be extended for 50% of the proposed sentence. In the hypothetical case of exceeding that time period, the court would have had to release the Brazilian until there was a final ruling.

Therefore, the The Provincial Court of Catalonia has probably estimated that the time to wait for this final verdict to exist could be greater than 13 months.. And once the case comes out of the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia, one of the parties could present an appeal for cassation before the Supreme Court.

One of the reasons why Alves had not received bail in the other moments in which he had requested it, due to the lack of an extradition treaty with Brazil., which increased the risk of escape. To try to avoid this, the Court has withdrawn both his Spanish and Brazilian passports and, in addition, has forced him to appear weekly in court. Documents that have been deposited in the Barcelona Court early this Monday.

The footballer is also prohibited from approaching the complainant at a distance of less than 1,000 meters from her home, as well as from her place of work and any other place that she frequents. Nor will you be able to communicate with her through any type of media until a final sentence is handed down.

