Daniel Aminati fears for a woman with cancer: “No one can say how things will continue”

It is the toughest test they have to face in their young marriage.

ProSieben presenter Daniel Aminati (49, “taff”) is worried about his wife Patrice (29). She was diagnosed with black skin cancer – and it has already spread metastases.

Horror news for the couple whose Daughter Charly Malika was born in August last year.

Daniel and Patrice Aminati now tell BILD how they deal with the diagnosis and what gives them confidence.

Patrice took this photo of himself in the hospital Photo: patrice.eva/Instagram

Patrice: “The news caught me completely unprepared at the beginning of March. It almost felt unreal. I was kind of beside myself and couldn’t realize it. I’m young, I’m happy, I live healthily, eat healthily, do a lot of sport, sleep a lot. It was like this wasn’t about me at all.”

Daniel: “I want to be honest: When I found out that my wife was now malicious skin cancer which has already spread metastases, I was paralyzed. But there’s no point in freaking out now. My wife is alive and she will continue to do so by my side for a long time to come.”

Just last year Aminati lost his beloved sister Deborah.

Patrice on the diagnosis: “I tried to push it away, to suppress it. Above all, I thought of my baby, our daughter. I’m her mom, I can’t be absent here.”

The specialist, who had actually only removed a disturbing mole, sent it to the laboratory for a check-up.

Patrice: “All of a sudden the call came, right away, really right away, to see a specialist in the practice, then I was supposed to go to the hospital. A week later the operation was already underway. At the latest after my stay in the hospital, my perception changed. The station’s entrance sign said ‘Tumor Station’. That was a blow – also for Daniel and my parents.”

She found the doctors around her, the seriousness of the treatment and the long-term necessary treatments to be harsh.

Daniel Aminati and Patrice 2020 on the red carpet Photo: Annette Riedl/dpa

Patrice: “What’s really stressful: Nobody can tell you at the moment how things will really go on. It’s like driving on sight in the fog. More detailed investigations will take place next week, only then will we know what will happen next. The only thing that is certain at the moment is that there will be immunotherapy.”

Currently the greatest consolation for Patrice: “I can still take care of Charly Malika and that is motivation, consolation and happiness for me and us. What overwhelmed me: The incredible encouragement, the compassion, the infinite number of wishes and positive thoughts. It gives me wings and also takes away some of the sadness and pain.”

Are the couple afraid that Patrice might not recover?

Daniel: “Fear is good in some moments because it protects us, lets us be vigilant, but in this case it would send the wrong signal. No, we approach this challenge with optimism. Patrice is in good hands with the doctors and nurses at the Municipal Hospital in Dresden.”

The moderator continues: “We often develop unimagined strengths when we stand with our backs to the wall. My wife has a great character and is a fighter. This situation brings us even closer together. And knowing that we can rely on ourselves 100 percent also mobilizes the healing process. Of course I will do everything to support my wife, especially when it comes to our wonderful daughter.”

Touching: Daniel Aminati with his daughter Photo: patrice.eva/Instagram

Daniel Aminati has canceled his motivational tour in May in order to now have time and full focus on his wife’s recovery.

He says: “We all know that life always presents us with challenges. Now it’s time to roll up your sleeves and look ahead and, above all, be aware and there at every moment!”