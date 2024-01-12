Daniel Sancho’s defense: He could be in Spain in three or four years

In case of Daniel Sancho has taken a 180 degree turn. The defense of the young chef announced that they were going to hold a press conference to talk about it after the investigation was closed and the Prosecutor’s Office announced that it would request the death penalty for Rodolfo Sancho’s son because it considered that the murder and dismemberment of the Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta It was a premeditated homicide.

At this press conference, members of the law firm and criminalists Chippirrs-Balfagn, headed by Carmen Balfagn, and the lawyer Marcos García Monteshave denounced the irregularities that have occurred throughout the investigation by the Thai police. Our intention is that you can know something that we already know, Carmen Balfagn began by pointing out.

Daniel Sancho's lawyers Carmen Balfagn and Marcos Garca Montes talk during a press conference about Daniel Sancho, on January 12, 2024, in Madrid (Spain). The lawyers of Daniel Sancho, the Spaniard imprisoned in Thailand accused of murdering and dismembering the plastic surgeon Edwin Arrieta at the beginning of August, have provided evidence and denounced irregularities that could turn the case around in a press conference.

Sancho’s defense assures that The actions of the Thai police have been full of irregularities and the police themselves deceived Daniel Sancho in those moments of detention, completely leaving aside the Thai penal system.

Daniel’s spokesperson points out that the agents deceived her client by assuring him that they were going to deport him after declaring the murder, so he signed the papers that the agents provided him: Daniel never confessed that he had killed Mr. Arrieta. He confessed that there was a fight and confessed that he had proceeded to dismember him. Nothing more. What he continues to maintain because it is the truth. The Police gain Daniel’s trust under a false deportation and get what he gets….

García-Montes has once again referred to the accused’s latest version, in which he only confessed that he had dismembered Arrieta. Furthermore, he has pointed out that Daniel could be in Spain in three or four yearsgoing on to give condolences to the surgeon’s family.

Emphasizing again the irregularities that the Police may have committed, he adds that The police have gone to see him to make him sign the life sentence, and then another lawyer offered it too. He has refused. This in any country in the world is a scandal.

A case in which Daniel Sancho will have to face a trial that will begin next April 9thand in which he could be condemned: We are in a maximum arc, if there are no extenuating circumstances, of between eight and ten yearsadded Marcos García Montes.