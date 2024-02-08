Daniel Sarcos reveals that he has to undergo surgery for hip osteoarthritis

MIAMI.- The presenter, actor and singer Daniel Sarcos revealed today -February 8- that he suffers from hip osteoarthritis for which he will have to undergo surgery.

“If you are watching this video it is because I am in the operating room or leaving it for an intervention that I necessarily have to perform because the issue is already unbearable,” said the Venezuelan from his home in a video published on Instagram.

“Four years ago I started to feel great discomfort when walking or doing any type of movement, but we attributed it to an old injury. Two years ago the pain increased and a year ago it became really chronic and unbearable. So, everything you have seen me do during these last few years has been either under intense pain or under the effect of powerful painkillers in order to fulfill all my commitments that I have with you. So if you saw me doing television, festival of the Orchid, if you saw me recording music videos, at some point showa play… well, I did it under intense pain or very powerful painkillers and I think it’s time to put an end to this situation,” added the driver.

Diagnosis

Afterwards, Daniel Sarcos explained that the physical condition is due to wear and tear of the right acetabulum caused by osteoarthritis.

“The diagnosis is wear and tear in the right acetabulum due to osteoarthritis; the operation will be a total replacement of my right hip, including the head of the femur and the acetabulum,” he explained, highlighting that – despite the disease – he is grateful for the support received from his closest circle.

Motivacin by Daniel Sarcos

“I am very happy because I am now going to put an end to this, I am very grateful to all the people who work with me and who have made it possible that during the last few years I have been able to fulfill all my commercial commitments, with all my commitments. artists, with all the trips, with all the things I have done and they have helped me hide from you, that it is difficult for me to walk, move, dance,” he expressed. “I thank my family, my work team, the people who love me in my closest environment, who have found out about this and who have supported me.”

Although Daniel Sarcos will not give more details about the operation, what he will share will be the rehabilitation to encourage those people who should have this same operation, but who do not do it out of fear.

“What I am going to publish and share with you is my rehabilitation process because I know that many people are afraid of having this type of treatment because they are afraid of rehabilitation, and that is what I want for people of the seniors, which is generally the ones to whom this type of thing happens, or for young and active people like me, who have to face this issue, know how you are going to face it and through my experience I can infect you. to solve these types of problems,” said the 56-year-old Venezuelan.

What is hip osteoarthritis?

The University of Navarra Clinic states on its website that hip osteoarthritis is a chronic disease; That is, it lasts a lifetime and usually evolves very slowly, over the course of years.

“Patients with hip osteoarthritis may see their daily activities limited to a greater degree than patients in whom osteoarthritis affects other, less important joints,” details the specialized center.

Pain in the groin or radiating down the leg, morning stiffness and problems walking are the most common symptoms.