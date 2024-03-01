Daniel Ulecia, bassist of El Columpio Asesino, dies at 52

The world of independent music in Spain is in mourning. It was this Thursday, February 29, when the tragic news of the death of Navarrese musician and producer Daniel Ulecia Leozthe bassist of the band El Columpio Asesino, at 52 years of age.

Sad news that has been announced by the local media, which indicates that the Spanish artist had been suffering from a long illness which even prevented him from attending some of the band’s last concerts, like the one they had in December at the Pamplona Zentral roomwhere he did not appear due to his state of health.

His work as producer and bassist

Throughout his musical career he has gone through different points. From a very young age he began to be interested in the world of song, and that is why he decided to move to the United States to study at the Musicians Institute in Los Angeles, where he learned everything related to this art, and which led to his development in production.

In fact, as a producer he has worked on a dozen albums by different groups, and he has even managed to do it from his own recording studio.

But not only has he produced, but he has also dedicated himself to music as bass guitarist. First He was part of the group Cantina Bizarro, along with his brother Jonand it was not until the year 2011when came to the rock and punk band El Columpio Asesino with the publication of Diamantes.

Hand in hand with the band, he has been working in recent months on the last concert tour with which they put an end to their stage on stage. A tour in which, however, he has not been able to be present on the last dates, he being forced to be replaced by igo Firehead.