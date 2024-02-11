Daniela Blume confesses about her sex life while pregnant

At 39 years old, Alexandra García Mezcua, known artistically as Daniela Blume, is counting the weeks until she becomes a mother for the first time. It was last August when the presenter announced through her social networks that she was pregnant: Yessss. I am creating life within me. Here in direct communication with God. I was waiting to have a bigger belly to tell it, but I was too impatient. Throughout this time, the Catalan has kept her fans informed of her evolution.

In his last round of questions in Instagram, social network where he has more than 367,000 followers, Daniela Blume has responded to one of the most repeated questions regarding her sexual life during the nine months of pregnancy. Is it difficult to have sex while pregnant? they ask her.

The question is so stupid that I feel sorry for the limited concept of both worlds (pregnancy and sexuality) that this boy must have to ask it and feel so comfortable, the radio host also begins writing. Sex happens and occurs from the intimacy and expansion of loveWhy should it be difficult? Whether something is difficult or easy, it is always relative and mental, he adds.

It’s not just putting it in

Daniela Blume insists that each experience, pregnancy and woman is different and sex is infinite. Sex is about so many things… Not just messing around, he ends up saying. Dude, she tells you about postures and such, don’t get upset, responds a user after reading the speech of the former GH VIP contestant. There are some really offended by my answer. And they are all those who believe that sex is postures. That’s clear and then they come to explain it to me in case I didn’t understand it, she replies.

The Catalan woman has more than a decade linked to different media in our country since she rose to fame in 2003 as a contributor to Crnicas Marcianas on Telecinco. Throughout her career she has had a presence on both television and radio, being part of projects such as TNT, Slvame, Comer, drink y amar or Samanta y…, among others. In addition, she has made several cameos alongside Santiago Segura in stories such as Sin rodeos, Padre no hay mas que uno and A todo tren! Destination Asturias.

Currently, the Catalan He has managed to find a good source of income in Only Fans. The popular paid adult content platform is sweeping the world and Daniela Blume is aware of the great pull it has on it. It is my most fun and fruitful project in the economic sense, she said in an interview for El Confidencial.