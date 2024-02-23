Daniela Blume recounts her painful birth and shows explicit images of the moment

Alexandra García Mezcua, better known as Daniela Blume, is already a mother. The presenter and contestant of reality shows like Big Brother VIP has given birth in the last few hours to a girl whom she defines as the most beautiful baby in the world. A painful birth that she herself recounts on her social networks in front of her 366,000 followers and where she also shares explicit images of the moment.

1 and 2: breastfeeding this morning, with a squirrel face and butter toast with strawberry jam. 3: first selfie 1 and a half days after giving birth; It bothered me to see myself naked after the whole hard birth process., but I felt very good doing it. 4: second postpartum selfie with the black silk pajamas, Daniela Blume begins by writing to give way to a carousel of photographs of the happiest day of her life.

5: moment of extreme pain, captured by my doula, during labor, (It was 24 hours of absolute trance, even though the pain was so bad, I couldn’t even scream, speak, or listen, just feel. Uffff. 6: the most precious baby in the world. 7: last pregnant photo, I passed it to my friend María without knowing that she was already starting to go into labor, but she was still so confident, she writes too.

8: love and our union, I couldn’t have been luckier to find you, and create together. 9: the most beautiful placenta, the root, all the information, what has kept my daughter alive for just 40 weeks. 10: us forever. AxA. I thought I would never do one of these things with the numbers and the explanation of the photos, but on this occasion I felt it was necessary. Lov u, she ends up saying.

For the moment, the presenter prefers not to reveal the name chosen for the little girl, although s wanted to advance that it begins with the letter A just like yours.

Love on social networks

What a beautiful way to live and show your pregnancy. This baby couldn’t have a more loving family waiting for her. I can smell that dopamine and happiness. Happy life baby and happy time with the truest love, lex, You are made into a machine. What a madrassah. Looking forward to seeing you three, Thank you, Daniela, you are very generous with us. A big hug. Enjoy, you can read it in his profile.

