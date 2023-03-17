Dante and Trueno together at Lollapalooza Argentina 2023

Today, the first of the three days of pure partying that will take place at the San Isidro Hippodrome as a reason for the Lollapalooza Argentina festival began. And one of the first surprises had to do with the presentation of Dante Spinetta who invited another of the artists scheduled for the afternoon to share the stage: Thunder.

Together they sang the song they do together: “Sudaka” and made those present jump, who, despite the 32ºC heat, did not hesitate to leave everything on the festival’s main stage.

Of course, with Filo.News we were present and from the networks you can follow all the programming of Lollapalooza 2023, as well as access all the important information that you need to know about these three days.

Another of the “fire” moments of the presentation of the former Illya Kuriaki was when his daughter went on stage to sing with him.