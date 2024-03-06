Dany Ome and Kevincito El 13 get romantic in “With Who Was”, their new musical release

Dany Ome and Kevincito El 13 are making their debut! The two Cuban singers have just launched their new musical proposal, a song that promises to be heard a lot in the coming months.

Under the title of “Who was he with?”the reggaeton singers’ song lands on YouTube with its own video clip, where the duo’s followers were delighted with the result of this single.

“What a thrill, I love it, it’s super beautiful. God bless you”, “Congratulations Dany ome and Kevincito on the 13th, I support you. That song is a success”, “Super great song like all your songs. You are the best. Infinite blessings and successes” , “This smells disgusting to me” or “Every time they come out with a better one and another and so on. They are the best, keep it up”, are some of the comments they left along with the video of “Con qué estar”, where the Cubans took their more romantic side.

The two Cuban singers are unstoppable. Just a few days ago they released “Yarini”, their new collaboration with Jacob Forever and this week they will travel to Cuba to give a concert in Havana. A decision that caused some controversy on social networks.

“If those from Cuba come here to sing to the Cubans and take the money for Cuba, why can’t I sing to those from Cuba who are my audience too and don’t have the opportunity to see me?” the artists defended themselves before the criticism for his trip to Cuba.