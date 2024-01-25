Dany Ome and Kevincito El 13 shave their heads in solidarity with a Cuban cancer patient

The exponents of the urban genre of Cuba, Dany Ome y Kevincito From 13 They showed their solidarity with the case of a Cuban girl sick with cancer, who has also joined the “You have to be born again” challenge.

“My queen, we want to be part of what you are going through and tell you that hair is not an important thing, the important thing is to have a good heart,” wrote Dany Ome on Instagram.

In a video shared by both reggaeton artists, the hair cutting process is documented, culminating with a collage with the sick girl.

“The important thing is that God puts his hand and fills you with life,” he added in the publication, where he also thanked the young woman’s doctor who was the one who sent the video to the manager.

The young people were receptive to the health situation of the little girl, named Rachelys, who is currently going through the chemotherapy process.

In their publication, the reggaeton artists also said that they could count on them for whatever was necessary.

Recently, “You have to be born again”, the musical collaboration of El Chulo, Wampi, Dany Ome, Kevincito El 13 and Lex White reached one million views on YouTube in just two weeksa resounding success for these artists.

Many have been people who have joined the challenge with this songas has been the case of this little cancer patient.