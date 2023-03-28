“Dark outlook”: Europol anticipates the use of ChatGPT by criminals

The European Criminal Police Agency evokes the misuse of artificial intelligence, including disinformation, but also scams.

Criminals are ready to leverage artificial intelligence like the ChatGPT chatbot to commit fraud and other cybercrimes, the agency warned on Monday. european police Europol.

From phishing to misinformation and malware, the rapidly evolving capabilities of chatbots are susceptible to rapid exploitation by malicious people, said Europol in a new report.

Created by American startup OpenAI, ChatGPT appeared in November and was quickly taken by users who marveled at its ability to clearly answer difficult questions, write sonnets or code, and even pass exams.

“Accelerate the research process”

“The potential exploitation of these types of AI (artificial intelligence) systems by criminals offers bleak prospects,” said Europol, based in The Hague (Netherlands).

The new “Innovation Laboratory” ofEuropol looked at the use of chatbots as a whole but focused on ChatGPT as it is the most hyped and used.

Criminals could use ChatGPT to “significantly speed up the search process” in areas they know nothing about, such as writing a text to commit fraud or giving information on “how to break into a house, terrorism , cybercrime and child sexual abuse,” the agency said.

The chatbot’s ability to mimic speech styles has made it particularly effective at creating “phishing” emails, and its ability to produce text quickly makes it “ideal for propaganda and disinformation purposes”, warns Europol. ChatGPT can also be used to write computer code, without having the technical knowledge.

Although ChatGPT has safeguards, such as content moderation — which involves the bot not answering questions that are categorized as harmful or biased — these could be circumvented, said Europol.

The AI ​​is still in its infancy and its capabilities should “further improve over time”, the agency added. “It is of the utmost importance that awareness is raised on this subject, to ensure that any potential loopholes are discovered and closed as quickly as possible.”