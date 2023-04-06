Darmanin threatens to review grants to League for Human Rights, outcry left

After castigating the “threats from the ultra-left” last week, Gérald Darmanin questioned the League of Human Rights (LDH) on Wednesday April 5, during his hearing in the Senate. A statement immediately criticized by the association and the left-wing opposition.

Philippe, Darmanin, Le Maire: will the war of the three take place?

Asked by Senator LR François Bonhomme, who called for “stop funding associations that seriously challenge the state”the Minister of the Interior said that “the subsidy given by the State” “deserves to be looked at in the context of the actions that have been carried out”.

The sequel after the ad

The association founded in 1898 has notably deployed citizen observers in recent weeks during demonstrations to, among other things, document the system of maintaining order. Maintaining order defended tooth and nail by Gérald Darmanin, who again denounced “extreme violence against the police”.

“This time you are crossing the Rubicon”

Following his statements, the minister suffered a volley of criticism. “Mr. Darmanin, “the actions that have been carried out” by the LDH for more than 120 years are the defense of the rights and freedoms of all, no offense to you”replied the association in a tweet.

“If it is a question of gagging us, Gérald Darmanin will not succeed”added Patrick Baudouin, president of the LDH, who said “amazed”in an interview this Thursday, April 6 in the newspaper “ Release ».

Who are Les Uprisings of the Earth, the movement that Darmanin wants to dissolve?

The left opposition, from the Communists to the representatives of EELV, also quickly flew to the aid of the organization. “This time, you are crossing the Rubicon and leaving Republican space for good. What separates you from Marine Le Pen is a matter of degree, more of nature”has in particular reprimanded the ecologist deputy Aurélien Taché. The senator of the same party, Mélanie Vogel, pointed out what “that’s exactly how it started in Hungary”. “That’s how we bend all the checks and balances in authoritarian regimes”added the boss of the PS Olivier Faure on Twitter.

The sequel after the ad

“A Paris-Match audition”

The Minister of the Interior was invited to explain himself to the deputies, then the senators of the Law Commission on the use of force by the police and the gendarmes during the demonstrations against the pension reform or in Sainte-Soline (Two Sevres).

Who are the Brav-Ms, these “anti-breaker” police officers who crystallize criticism?

It is “a Paris-Match audition, the weight of words, the shock of photos”criticized Green MP Benjamin Lucas, mocking “a nice McKinsey-style PowerPoint”the consulting firm at the heart of several investigations concerning the presidential campaigns of Emmanuel Macron.

The heaviest charge came from the rebellious Thomas Portes, who described Gérald Darmanin as “minister of the truncheon”. “Will it take a new Malik Oussekine to finally make you come to your senses? »he wondered, in reference to this young man who died under the blows of police on a motorcycle in 1986.

Unsurprisingly, Gérald Darmanin once again gave his support to the police, despite criticism from the Defender of Rights, the Council of Europe or the UN special rapporteur on environmental defenders. .