Date, prices and what you should know about the Los Bunkers concerts at the National Auditorium

They shared it with us before their presentation at Vive Latino 2023, the announcement was made official, but a date was not enough. And it is that this Friday March 31 Los Bunkers announced that they will have a second concert at the National Auditorium, in CDMX.

Los Bunkers during their presentation on the second day of Vive Latino 2023. PHOTO: DENISSE HERNÁNDEZ/CUARTOSCURO.COM

Los Bunkers add one more date to their concert at the National Auditorium; these are the prices

If you are fans of Los Bunkers and have not been able to see them in their performances at Mexican festivals, then pay attention, since in addition to the date scheduled for June 7 to play at the National Auditorium, another show will be raffled off at the same venue on June 8.

Ticket sales for the second date will begin with the Citibanamex Presale next Wednesday, April 1 at 11 in the morning, through the Ticketmaster system. The general sale will start on April 2.

General: $1,920

Preferred: $2,160

Luneta: $1,200

Balcony: $960

Piso 1: $540

Piso 2: $420

Photo: OCESA.

The band returned to Mexico for Vive Latino 2023

This 2023 and after 9 years of rest, Álvaro López, Mauricio Durán, Gonzalo López, Francisco Durán and Mauricio Basualtothey played again on stage to allege that all the fans of Los Bunkers who were waiting for their return are anxious.

The Chilean band has already given shows in cities like Santiago and Concepción, in Chile, as well as at festivals like Vive Latino 2023 where they were one of the most anticipated acts on the second day with songs like “A Cloud Hangs Over Me”, “Come Here”, “Bailando Solo” and more.

Los Bunkers at our stand at Vive Latino 2023. Photo: Sopitas.com

And if 9 years of absence are not reason enough not to miss the Los Bunkers concert at the National Auditorium, we remind you that the band brings new music under the arm, which is part of his next studio album entitled ‘Rey’. Don’t say you weren’t warned in time!

It may interest you