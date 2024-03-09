Daughter of The Goddess teaches her brother the song she recorded with her mother

The goddess can boast with great pride of the beautiful relationship that exists between his children Reychel and Axel. Her youngest showed her brother the song that she recorded with her mother and their reaction was such an emotional moment that the artist shared it on her networks.

“Today Reychel showed him the song he recorded with me for the first time and well, I’m leaving you here with both of our reactions. Really They love each other very much and are two very close brothers.”La Diosa said in her video.

Capture Facebook / The Goddess

“For Reychel, it is very exciting singing for the first time with his mother, and she also sings, which is what she wants when she grows up. And Axel is also excited to hear the song, which is very deep. Reychel does not avoid crying every time she hears this song, she cannot help it,” added the artist.

In the images you can see Reychel and Axel listening to the song, and while the girl could not hold back her tears Her brother, also excited, held her in his arms. constantly with a smile full of love.

At the end of the video, La Diosa is also seen hugging the little girl and in the description of the publication she added that they will be filming the audiovisual very soon.

Since The singer announced that she had recorded a song with her daughterfor both a dream come true, the artist’s followers are eagerly awaiting the premiere.