David Bustamante and his debts during adolescence: As an economist he was doing poorly

David Bustamante returned to his beloved land, San Vicente de la Barquera, a place where the most emotional memories of his life are gathered with his family and friends as protagonists. She did it with Albert Espinosamaster of ceremonies The way homewhich premieres its third season on La Sexta this Tuesday.

The writer and the artist walked the streets of the Cantabrian town. There they coincided with some of the teachers that Bustamante had during his school journey or with the clerk at the coffee shop where he bought his favorite chocolate bars. Between visit and visit, The guest revealed several anecdotes that marked his adolescence, such as the debt he incurred for a gift he gave to his mother, Ada Hoyos.

I went into debt, as an economist I was also doing badly, he began saying. Bustamante says that with his first salary as a bricklayer, which was about 80,000 pesetas, he bought a white gold and diamond bracelet that did not fit his pocket. I wanted to give my mother a gift and I really liked a white gold and diamond bracelet, worth 95,000 pesetas..

My Ferrari and my diamond chains mean that my family doesn’t lack for anything.

This economic deficit did not alter the Cantabrian, who assures that Your true wealth is being able to give quality of life and give gifts to your loved ones. during all his life. My Ferrari and my diamond chains mean that my family doesn’t lack for anything. Bustamante paid off the debt incurred with more hours of work on the construction site. I spent two months working to pay for the bracelet.

The artist also shared with Espinosa the worst moment of his long career. YesHe destroyed his throat after giving a concert near some olive groves that made him allergic. This left her without a voice for many months, but, luckily, she was able to recover and return to the stage.

I was giving a concert in some olive groves and I got allergic. After 20 minutes, I lost my voice, but I continued. When the concert ended, I destroyed my throat. It was a hard time, but thank God I am completely healthy and I still have the same record. I spent many months without being able to speak or sing. (…) Imagine not being able to go to work, on top of that my personality is to talk a lot.