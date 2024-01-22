David Gail, Beverly Hills 90210 actor, dies at 58

MIAMI.- The American actor David Gail, who participated in the famous series of the 90s Beverly Hills 90210, died at 58 years old. The news was confirmed in the podcast of production and replicated in various media.

“We are rebroadcasting the podcast episode where David Gail joined us to talk about his time in Beverly Hills 90210. Share fantastic stories from the cast and also behind the scenes of Spelling Entertainment. He was a kind human being who will be missed. We have cut this by focusing on the stories of David. We want his fans to be able to remember him,” he reads on Instagram.

“There has not been a day in my life when you were not with me, by my side, always my partner, always my best friend, ready to face anything and anyone,” added the interpreter’s sister, according to information reported in Hola.com.

“The artist, born in Tampa (Florida) in February 1965, took his first steps in the world of acting in the early 90s with a small role in the family series The problems grow. Likewise, he appeared briefly in some episodes of very successful fiction projects of that time such as A precocious doctor, A Murder Wrote, Matlock, JAG y Savannah”, add the magazine to the web page.

David Gail also played the character of Dr. Joe Scanlon in more than 200 episodes of the spin-off of General Hospital.

Until now, the cause of the actor’s death is unknown.