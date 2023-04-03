Day 13 of Liga MX: spill of goals and lawsuits

The more than 200,000 fans who attended the stadiums of the MX League during day 13 of the tournament Closing 2023 they were guaranteed actions that kept their eyes on the pitch, but not exactly for positive reasons. On the one hand, there was a high flow of goals in several games (27 in total, an average of 3 per game), but some were also stained by discussions, cards and even blows.

The most striking case was the one that took place on Saturday night in the Aztec stadiumwhen América received León in one of the matches with the greatest sporting potential because both needed victory to climb to the overall sub-leadership.

The sports part did not disappoint. From the first minutes, the visiting team showed their qualities to besiege América and take the lead 0-1 with a goal from José Alvarado (45+2′), then the emotions were revolutionized when the locals turned it around in a span of five minutes (between 63′ and 68′) with goals from Diego Valdés and Henry Martín and, to top it all off, a last-minute goal from León, via Joel Campbell, confirmed that two of the most consistent clubs in the tournament were on the field.

But both the somersault and the cardiac equalizer went to the background due to the central referee, Fernando Hernández, since at minute 63, while the León players demanded a hand in América’s first goal, he got entangled in a fight in which he lost control and dropped a knee to Lucas Romero, soccer player of the Guanajuato team.

The referee’s aggression was exhibited by the transmission of TUDN and replicated in various media and social networks, something that surprised because most often the ones who lose control are the players and they are the ones who attack the judges, as happened precisely to Fernando Hernández in 2017 with the former American defender Pablo Aguilar (he butted his head), whom the MX League suspended for a year.

“With this, Fernando Hernández can end his career in international soccer and in Mexico,” said Felipe Ramos Rizo, former referee and current analyst for ESPN. In accordance with article 30 of the sanctions regulations of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF), Hernández would be creditor of a suspension that can range from 1 to 15 games or from 6 months to 1 year, in addition to an economic sanction of between 90 to 500 UMAs, equivalent to a minimum of 3,112 pesos and a maximum of 51,870.

“The Referees Commission informs that an investigation process will be opened into the events that occurred with the referee Fernando Hernández in the América vs. León match, corresponding to matchday 13. The resolution will be made known to public opinion,” reported the FMF through a statement the same Saturday night.

In addition to this, the coaches of América and León also staged a heated discussion in which both were sent off at minute 73. Nicolás Larcamón, the visitors’ helmsman, ended up with a torn shirt, while Fernando Ortiz, his American counterpart, stated that the fight started because Larcamón insulted his mother.

Other violent altercations during the day were experienced in the duel between Juárez and Puebla, where the coach of the border team, Hernán Cristante, was expelled for insulting the refereeing body; For his part, in Sunday’s match between Toluca and Tigres, feline midfielder Luis Quiñones also received a red card for insulting the central judge, Marco Antonio Ortiz.

Regarding sports, one of the most entertaining results was the 3-3 tie for the Classic Tapatio held at the Jalisco stadium, with Atlas recovering from a 0-2 loss and after a 2-3 loss against Chivas to come out alive and still aspire to playoff spots.

This was the first Classic Tapatio that ended with that score for almost 19 years, since the most recent precedent was in the Apertura 2004 tournament group, in which Atlas eliminated Chivas in the quarterfinals with a 4-3 aggregate, being 3-3 the of the second leg. Previously, that result had only been seen in 1955.

Toluca and Tigres also offered a large volume of goals with a 3-2 win over the Red Devils, who, thanks to this victory, rose to second place in the table with 25 points, although still far behind Monterrey, which thrashed Tijuana 4-0 and retains his nine-point margin at the top of the Closing 2023.

In this way, the direct qualification positions for the league at the end of matchday 13 were occupied by Monterrey (34 points), Toluca (25), León (25, but less goal difference) and América (24), closely followed by closely behind Pachuca (22), Chivas (22), Tigres (21) and Cruz Azul (20), the latter with a four-game streak without losing under the management of Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti.

Matchday 14 will be reactivated on Friday, April 7 and will have interesting crosses both in the fight for the playoffs and for the direct places in the league, such as América against Monterrey at the Azteca stadium or León against Cruz Azul at the Nou Camp.

Results of day 13 of the Clausura 2023

Necaxa 0-0 Saints

Juarez 0-2 Puebla

Pachuca 0-2 Cruz Azul

America 2-2 Leon

Monterrey 4-0 Tijuana

Atlas 3-3 Chivas

Toluca 3-2 Tigers

Atletico de San Luis 2-1 Mazatlan FC

Queretaro 1-0 Cougars

Top 8 of the general table

Monterrey / 34 points Toluca / 25 lion / 25 America / 24 Pachuca / 22 Chivas / 22 tigers / 21 Blue Cross / 20

