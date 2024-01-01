Dayan Viciedo joins the FEPCUBE “Patria y Vida” team

The Cuban infielder Dayan Viciedo was included in the “Patria y Vida” team that organizes the Cuban Professional Baseball Federation (FEPCUBE)according to a statement issued by that entity.

Viciedo, who belongs to the Chunichi Dragons, was officially received by the FEPCUBE, although they reported that he will not be present at the V Serie Intercontinental which will be held in Colombia from January 25 to February 1.

The man from Villa Clara will join the training of the troops led by former Major League catcher, Brayan Peñanext January 8 and then he will leave for Japan, where he currently plays.

Viciedo belongs to the Chunichi teamof the Japanese Baseball League, since the 2016 campaign. In Japan he has played 943 games where he has hit 138 balls, driven in 547 runs and averaged .288, being one of the best hitters in the league in recent years .

Last Friday, at a press conference, the FEPCUBE announced the preliminary roster for the Caribbean Intercontinental Baseball Series.

The team is made up of 15 pitchers, 11 infielders, three catchers and seven outfielders, and includes well-known names such as Aroldis Chapman, the Gurriel brothers, Aledmys Díaz and Jorge Soler, among others.

The preselection is made up of receivers Edgar Quero, JC Escarra and Harold Vazquez, and squad players Aledmys Diaz, Alay Lake, Albert Lara, Alex de Goti, Alejandro Rivero, Joshua Hernandez, Lazaro Rivera, Luis Aviles Junior, Rangerl Ravelo and Yandy Diaz and Yuli Gurriel.

Henry Urrutia, Lourdes Gurriel Junior, Peter O ́Brien, Leonys Martin, Andy Martin, Jorge Soler and Sergio Barthelemy appear in the gardens, while the pitching corps is confirmed by Aroldis Chapman, Yennier Cano, Cionel Perez, Daysbel Hernandez and Odrisamer Despaigne , Jorge Martinez, Yoanner Negrin, Jesus Balaguer, Pedro Echemendi, William Gaston, Raidel Orta, Yuniesky Maya, Yordan Nodal, Yusniel Padron and the veteran Edilberto Oropesa, who at 55 is ready to leave retirement and climb the hill.