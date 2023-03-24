Daylight saving time: European Parliament further for the end of the time change

European Parliament

The European Parliament voted to end the time change in 2019

Uniform regulation necessary to avoid fragmented time zones in the EU internal market

EU countries cannot agree on a uniform approach

From Saturday to Sunday the clock will be switched back to daylight saving time this weekend. The European Parliament voted to end the time change in 2019.

In a Europe-wide survey conducted by the European Commission in 2018, around 80 percent of the 4.6 million respondents were in favor of ending the time change. Especially people from Germany voted for it. The European Commission then presented a proposal to abolish the double time change.

MEPs voted to end seasonal clock changes back in 2019. To give citizens and businesses enough time to make the change, they moved the end date of the clock change from 2019 to 2021.

protection of the internal market

The individual EU states should now decide for themselves whether they want to introduce winter or summer time permanently. However, without a uniform approach, there is a risk that the EU internal market will suffer from differently set clocks.

The European Parliament therefore called on the EU states to coordinate their decisions among themselves. So far, however, the implementation has failed due to this question, so that on March 26th in Germany the clocks will be put forward one hour to daylight saving time again.

background information

In response to citizens’ initiatives demanded In February 2018, the European Parliament asked the EU Commission to submit a proposal for the reform of the Daylight Saving Time Policy to submit.

This brought one public consultation on daylight saving time regulation launched, attended by 4.6 million citizens, 84% of whom opposed the seasonal clock changes. The Commission then presented the present proposal on which Parliament and the Council must now agree.

Daylight saving time was harmonized in the EU for the first time in 1980 to ensure a harmonized approach to time change within the internal market. Up until that point, national applications and regulations for daylight saving time had diverged. The current Daylight Saving Time Directive requires EU countries to switch to daylight saving time on the last Sunday in March and to standard time on the last Sunday in October.

