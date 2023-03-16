DBU: Multi-use alliance instead of disposable goods / German Federal Environmental Foundation promotes the start of a new era

German Federal Foundation for the Environment (DBU)

Osnabruck (ots)

With around 303,000 euros, the German Federal Foundation for the Environment (DBU) is supporting a project that sets the course for the reuse of packaging and containers and is intended to prevent the gigantic mountains of waste from disposable products in the future. DBU General Secretary Alexander Valley: “Reusable must become the standard in the to-go sector. We want to open the door to a reusable alliance and the Circular Economythe comprehensive circular economy, give further impetus.”

Model for waste avoidance and resource conservation

The project entitled ” easy.to.make” lies in the leadership of the Berlin social enterprise ” ProjectTogether“; as cooperation partners are the Returnable Association Germany and the environmental organization WWF involved. Bonde: “We want to forge a reusable alliance together with everyone. This can become an innovative model for waste avoidance and resource conservation nationwide.” The Federal Environment Ministry has announced that it will take over the patronage of the alliance that is currently being set up.

Comprehensive strategy instead of isolated solutions

It is true that reusable systems already exist in Germany, for example for drinks, dairy products or transport crates. At the same time, suppliers for other products such as oils, cosmetics, dry goods or products from the to-go area are developing additional recycling models – albeit primarily as isolated solutions and not coordinated with each other. “In short: there is no efficient, comprehensive strategy,” said DBU General Secretary Bonde. The reusable alliance wants to eliminate this dilemma: Mechanisms are to be created to coordinate the reusable systems – for example, to coordinate return and flushing logistics. Another task: to awaken understanding among consumers for a change of direction. Bonde: “We are all challenged. Then a switch to reusable can succeed.” The DBU General Secretary is very optimistic in this regard. Because the consortium of project participants relies on a comprehensive network with great expertise. In addition to companies and start-ups that offer reusable innovations, there are also so-called final distributors with direct customer contact – including gastronomy, food retail and delivery services. Dishwashing providers, logistics and recycling companies as well as associations, politics, science and society are also involved. This broad alliance will start its work in April. In a first phase until the end of 2023, the focus will be on development and implementation, in the next year the focus will be on how the processes can be measured and scaled.

Consumption of 2.8 billion disposable cups for hot drinks per year in Germany

A look at the statistics reveals how necessary it is to turn away from the single-use and throw-away culture, only in relation to single-use cups: Loud Federal Environment Agency (UBA) around 2.8 billion disposable cups for hot drinks are used every year – in Germany alone. Bonde: “That’s 5,300 cups per minute.” The consequences are serious: Behind the numbers are 111,000 tons of emissions of climate-damaging carbon dioxide CO2, 43,000 trees felled, 40,000 tons of waste and 1.5 billion liters of water consumption. At federal level, the course is or is already being set by law to minimize these effects: Since January of this year, the obligation to offer reusable products anchored in the Packaging Act has applied to restaurants, bistros, supermarkets, petrol stations, canteens and catering. And as early as autumn 2023, manufacturers will have to prepare for a mandatory levy on single-use plastic such as beverage cups and containers, plastic-containing filters in tobacco products and to-go products. From 2027, producers of fireworks with parts containing plastic will also be affected.

