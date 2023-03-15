Dead Island 2: a more generous or much more limited sequel?

Dead Island 2 will be more fun and more gory than Techland’s game (Dying Light), but will it also be more generous? The artistic director reveals what we can expect.

If you haven’t had your fill of monsters in The Last of Us series, you will be amply served with the zombies of Dead Island 2. A longer or shorter game than the previous one? We have an answer.

Dead Island 2 duration revealed

Even if the lifespan of a game does not determine its quality, some players like to get their money’s worth. And conversely, others saturate a little titles that stretch over dozens of hours. But what about Dead Island 2 when released on April 21, 2023 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC? We will be on a reasonable average.

Adam Olsson, art director on this sequel, said it would take about 20 hours to complete the software. A game time that includes the main single-player campaign, and certain activities such as side quests.

I do not know exactly. By participating in side missions and other activities, the total duration of Dead Island 2 should be around 20 hours. Via WCCFTech.

As mentioned, this takes into account some side missions, but not all. In addition to this, Olsson recalls that Dead Island 2 has a co-op mode, collectibles or offers the possibility of restarting the scenario with another character with different characteristics. According to the How Long to Beat site, it took around 27 hours to complete Dead Island 1 with the side quests (optional quests).

A good little game alone or with others?

The second preview to which we were invited allowed us to confirm our first impressions. Dead Island 2 won’t rhyme with innovation, but that’s okay. After a laborious gestation, Dambuster Studios seems to have captured the essence of the franchise. A sequel that will give pride of place to butchering zombies, in an ultra gore festival, and will offer a new approach to skills to vary the pleasures from the first game.

See you next month under the Hell-A sun.