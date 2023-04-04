Dead Island 2: hit the Trophy list, but Platinum is still playing in Co-Op!

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / April 4, 2023

TrueTrophies has published the Trophy list (non-definitive) of Dead Island 2 For PS4 and PS5, we will need to complete a certain number of quests in the company of a friend to obtain both Platinum Trophies. Attention, how many reports follow may contain spoilers.

I play a game that loves to have fun in solitary, finding it difficult to finish the game 100% at the moment that at least five quest richedono di essere complete giocando in Co-Op.

Dead Island 2 Trophy

  • Making Your Mark – Complete 10 non-Story Quests (Bronze)
  • Rising Star – Complete 20 non-Story Quests (Silver)
  • LA Influential – Complete 40 non-Story Quests (Gold)
  • Oooh Shiny! – Find your first Legendary Weapon (Bronzo)
  • Zombologist – Unlock every zombie type in the Zompedia. (Bronze)
  • On Safari – Complete the first tier of every Zombie Challenge. (Silver)
  • Variety is the Spice of Death – Complete the first tier of every Weapon Challenge. (Silver)
  • Zombicidal Maniac – Complete the first tier of every Combat Challenge. (Silver)
  • Survival Skills – Complete the first tier of every Survivor Challenge. (Silver)
  • Smorgasbord – Complete the first tier of every Exploration Challenge. (Silver)
  • Sharpest Tool in the Box – Complete 5 Lost & Found Weapon Quests. (Silver)
  • Sole Survivor – Complete all Lost & Found Missing Person Quests. (Silver)
  • Jumbo Keyring – Unlock 10 Lockboxes. (Silver)
  • Bookworm – Collect 20 Journals. (Silver)
  • Stacking the Deck – Collect 30 Skill Cards. (Bronze)
  • Max Headroom – Reach level 30. (Gold)
  • Anger Management – ​​Slay 50 zombies with Fury Attacks. (Bronze)
  • This is My Weapon – Fully upgrade a Superior weapon and customize it with a mod or perk in every slot. (Bronze)
  • Hazardous Materials – Slay 100 Zombies using Caustic, Fire, or Shock damage. (Bronze)
  • Break a Leg – Maim 100 limbs. (Bronze)
  • Slayer Squad – Complete any 5 quests in co-op. (Bronze)
  • I Am the Resurrection – Revive other Slayers 5 times. (Bronze)
  • Coup de Grace – Slay 25 zombies using finishing moves. (Bronze)
  • Perks of the Job – Complete 5 Blueprint Challenges. (Bronze)
  • Donk! – Throw a melee weapon and hit a zombie 35+ meters away. (Bronze)
  • Apex Predator – Knock down 10 Apex Variants. (Bronze)
  • I Got a Zombie Army and You Can’t Harm Me – Perform 25 perfect defensive moves. (Bronze)

Dead Island 2 will be released on April 21 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. For the first time I saw we rimandiamo alla nostra più recente anteprima di Dead Island 2.

