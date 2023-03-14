Dead Island 2: the artistic director talks about the life of the game

As the release of Dead Island 2 is fast approaching, we know a little more about the overall duration of your trip to Los Angeles.

Ready to kill zombies for hours?

After years of absence and disturbing silence, the title developed by Dambuster Studios will finally make its arrival on PC and consoles in the coming weeks. If we have already been able to enjoy some particularly pleasant gameplay sequences, it is equally important to mention the structure of the game and all the activities that we can carry out while strolling through the streets strewn with infected. .

Thus, Adam Olsson, the artistic director of the title, got caught up in the game of interviews by participating in a question and answer session with our colleagues from the Wccftech media. When the subject of the title’s lifespan was brought up, Olsson said he wasn’t sure, but said that if you complete the side missions and activities in addition to the main plot, you should have “about 20 hours “.

If this longevity does not seem particularly substantial compared to other current open-worlds, it is worth noting that it is better to have an adventure of around twenty hours offering well-constructed quests, rather than a long journey of fifty hours and plagued by forced repetitiveness…

Anyway, Dead Island 2 will be available from April 21 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.