Dead sheep discovered in Dorsten - probably attacked by a wolf

Dead sheep discovered in Dorsten – probably attacked by a wolf

Leave a Comment / News / By / March 19, 2023

Dorsten.
A wolf apparently attacked several sheep in a flock in Dorsten. The dead animals were discovered on Sunday afternoon.

At least twelve sheep are believed to have been killed by a wolf in Dorsten. Other animals were injured, said the police headquarters in Recklinghausen on Sunday.

The dead sheep were discovered on Sunday afternoon, and the attack probably took place on Sunday night. About 350 sheep lived in the herd. (dpa)

Also read: Shepherd protects his flock with dogs from wolf attacks



More articles from this category can be found here: Rhine and Ruhr


Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *