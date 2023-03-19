Dead sheep discovered in Dorsten – probably attacked by a wolf

Dorsten.

A wolf apparently attacked several sheep in a flock in Dorsten. The dead animals were discovered on Sunday afternoon.

At least twelve sheep are believed to have been killed by a wolf in Dorsten. Other animals were injured, said the police headquarters in Recklinghausen on Sunday.

The dead sheep were discovered on Sunday afternoon, and the attack probably took place on Sunday night. About 350 sheep lived in the herd. (dpa)

