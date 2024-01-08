Deadline for immigrant families in shelters expires

This Monday, many families staying at the Row Hotel will have to leave the facilities after the 60 days of stay by the City have passed.

Many migrant families and there are several concerns that arise with this expiration.

The Admas administration announced the 60-day deadlines in October despite strong criticism from local leaders, elected officials and various immigrant rights organizations.

Several of these organizations comment that the most affected were the school-age children, because faced with the possibility of having to change shelters, even counties, two processes such as their transportation to school, among others at present and according to official figures.

About 70,000 immigrants are under the city’s care to date, and 4,300 families have received notifications about the expiration of their time in the shelter system.

We spoke with some parents about this situation.

“I’m already very grateful, right, to Movil and to the government, if we hadn’t come to the streets, I can’t complain about the school. Through the government, they are making an alliance to place them in hotels near the schools,” says one of them.

A demonstration is planned at noon from Folley Square led by elected officials in protest of this expiration